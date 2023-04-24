HCLS Fan Fest returns to Bay St. Louis after a brief pause due to Covid

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Comics, figurines and cosplayers filled the community center in Bay St. Louis for the return of a well-beloved Comic Con.

“It’s a wonderful time so far,” said John Brdecka.

Brdecka is the Executive Director for the Hancock County Library System. He says when they had to pause the convention because of COVID-19, the community was anxious for its return.

“I think this community was yearning for this event to come back. There was a lot of hype leading up to it and had some people on the waitlist,” said Brdecka. “The community was really hoping for this event to come back, and we did. We rebranded it, marketed it and turned out to be a success so far.”

Sunday’s convention was free and open to the public with the help from the public library, allowing everyone to enjoy the return.

“We were able to not charge and have everyone come in, look around, go through the booths, have a scavenger hunt, participate in the 360-photo booth and everything,” said Brdecka. “Everything you see here in the video game section is everything that came from the library system.”

The return of the convention allows vendors like Davey Lusco to spread his love of retro gaming to other con-goers.

“We got a free game station here, had some people play a game and have some fun,” said Lusco. “Just shoot it back and forth while playing some games and even offering some games here today for people to come and pick up. Something unique for the show.”

Both Brdecka and Lusco say having Fan Fest in Bay St. Louis is the best spot because of the people and are happy to see it return.

“It brings the community together, family and kids,” said Brdecka. “It’s an all-ages event and it’s something that you can do that really gets the kids and children of Hancock County excited.”

“The vibe here is really positive and there’s something for everyone to enjoy,” said Lusco. “And if you don’t walk out of here with a smile then I don’t know what’s happening because there’s something here for everybody. There’s even some delicious pizza in the next room; something for everybody today.”

Organizers say they are happy to bring this back to the community and are looking forward to next year.

