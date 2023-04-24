Division St. entrance to Keesler Air Force Business now open for business

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For many who make their way to Keesler Air Force Base this weekend, it will be their first look at the new entrance to the base on Division Street.

The Air Force and the City of Biloxi invested millions to make the old Division Street gate the new secure main gate to Keesler.

Biloxi is hoping to make a good impression . . . and possibly attract business owners to this area. For existing businesses that stuck around through the construction headaches, the silver lining is shining through.

“It was hard. It really affected our business. From the time it started to the time it finished,” said Quality Poultry and Seafood business manager Jim Gunkel. “Sometimes we were shut down all the way around, it was hard getting people to come in.”

Now that Division Street is the primary route for Keesler traffic, Gunkel says business is picking up again.

“We’ve seen an increase in our market behind us in airmen and all the military people coming in, it’s been great to see them coming in again,” he said.

Along with existing businesses, Biloxi is looking for new development to bolster Division Street’s commerce.

“We’d like to see business happening there that would not only benefit the city but Keesler as well,” said Biloxi’s community development director Jerry Creel.

Many of the lots in the area are zoned for limited business and neighborhood business.

“It opens the door for a pharmacy or a beauty shop -- something that would cater to residents who live on either side,” he said. “There’s a real estate mortage office that recently opened up. We also have a property owner by the over pass that has a building there that has come in and talked with us about what he would like to do. And we anticipate there will be other development there. We’ll make sure its tastfully done when they come in and enhance that new entrance to Keesler that we’re so proud of.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.