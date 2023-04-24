WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Biloxi man sentenced 20 years for fatal Jackson Co. hit-and-run

46-year-old John David Cole was charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an...
46-year-old John David Cole was charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - John David Cole, 49, has been convicted of leaving the scene of an accident that killed one person in the summer of 2020.

During June of 2020, Cole struck pedestrian Douglas Couey of Jacksonville, Fla. with his vehicle while driving northbound on Highway 609 just south of I-10. He immediately fled after striking Couey, who died at the scene.

Monday, Judge Keith Miller sentenced Cole to the maximum term of imprisonment — 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He will serve 15 years with 5 years on post-release supervision.

“Yesterday marked the beginning of National Crime Victims’ Rights week,” said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. “Today, over 20 family members of Mr. Couey stood strongly at the sentencing of defendant Cole. This is a powerful reminder of the wide-reaching efforts of crime and underscores why my office remains committed to seeking justice for victims and families. When his family rests this evening, they can do so knowing our office was fully committed to convicting the person responsible for the death of their loved one.”

“The family of Mr. Couey remains heartbroken by his death,” stated Assitant District Attorney Bill Barrett, who prosecuted the case. “It is my hope that today’s sentence will give them some measure of closure to this tragedy. I would like to thank the family for their trust and confidence in our office during the prosecution of this case.”

Cole was sentenced in the Circuit Court of Jackson County.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd has identified the victim as 22-year-old Steven Nall from...
Victim in fatal Jackson County boating accident identified
Congratulations to Mark Fayard of Biloxi, who is the winner of the 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast...
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner is…
Police are still looking for a shooter suspect.
What residents are saying one week after violent Spring Break weekend
Morgan Wallen cancels Oxford show after losing his voice
When Greg Schob retires from active duty with the U.S. Coast Guard in two weeks, he hopes to...
Ocean Springs man turning knife-making hobby into full-time job

Latest News

Joining now is Community Care Network Executive Director, Allyson Brewer and Coastal...
Happening April 28-30: American Pickleball Tournament
The walk is hosted by Pink Heart Funds.
Happening April 29: Wiggin' Out for Cancer Ribbon Walk
(AP Foto/Matt Ludtke, archivo)
Favre remains in Mississippi welfare lawsuit, judge rules
LSU fined after fans storm the field following win over Alabama in 2022.
REPORT: SEC considering new significant punishments for storming football field