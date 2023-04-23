White House Hotel nearly sold out ahead of Thunder Over The Sound Air Show

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the most popular air shows in the country, Thunder Over the Sound is headed to South Mississippi April 28 - 29. Dozens of hotels are working overtime gearing up for the influx of visitors to prepare for the busy weekend ahead.

Hotels in the area are selling out fast according to White House Hotel Marketing Strategist Kenny Glavan.

“We probably have less than ten rooms left at our property,” says Glavan. “So, you’ll see hundreds of guests here when you see two or three people in a room. In and along the coast, just in Biloxi we have about eight thousand hotel rooms so those will be near capacity.”

If you’re lucky enough to snag one of those rooms, you’ll be afforded one of the best seats in the house for the air show. The historic property sits between White Avenue and Morrison Avenue on the beachfront and and in a few days will be transformed into the home base for the air show team.

“At this hotel we’re ground zero,” says Glavan. “The path is kind of directly over this hotel. Let’s call it we’re the unofficial host hotel for the event. We have a good relationship just because of our close proximity to the base.”

White House receives guests for the air show from all across the United States.

“They come as far as New York and certainly Georgia, and the surrounding southern states like Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, and Ohio,” he says. “Some of the snowbirds that come down here and play golf and get wind of it, they make kind of a gulf-air show -vacation out of it.”

Glavan says the air show is a great economy booster for the coast thanks to the growing demand and attraction each year.

