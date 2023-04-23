WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

White House Hotel nearly sold out ahead of Thunder Over The Sound Air Show

The White House Hotel receives guests for the air show from all across the United States
The White House Hotel receives guests for the air show from all across the United States(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the most popular air shows in the country, Thunder Over the Sound is headed to South Mississippi April 28 - 29. Dozens of hotels are working overtime gearing up for the influx of visitors to prepare for the busy weekend ahead.

Hotels in the area are selling out fast according to White House Hotel Marketing Strategist Kenny Glavan.

“We probably have less than ten rooms left at our property,” says Glavan. “So, you’ll see hundreds of guests here when you see two or three people in a room. In and along the coast, just in Biloxi we have about eight thousand hotel rooms so those will be near capacity.”

If you’re lucky enough to snag one of those rooms, you’ll be afforded one of the best seats in the house for the air show. The historic property sits between White Avenue and Morrison Avenue on the beachfront and and in a few days will be transformed into the home base for the air show team.

“At this hotel we’re ground zero,” says Glavan. “The path is kind of directly over this hotel. Let’s call it we’re the unofficial host hotel for the event. We have a good relationship just because of our close proximity to the base.”

White House receives guests for the air show from all across the United States.

“They come as far as New York and certainly Georgia, and the surrounding southern states like Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, and Ohio,” he says. “Some of the snowbirds that come down here and play golf and get wind of it, they make kind of a gulf-air show -vacation out of it.”

Glavan says the air show is a great economy booster for the coast thanks to the growing demand and attraction each year.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Antoine Brooks' neighbors reported him to police as a trespasser to his own home.
Gulfport man speaks out after neighbors call police on him, believes it was racial profiling
Congratulations to Mark Fayard of Biloxi, who is the winner of the 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast...
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner is…
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
‘You can’t just leave bodies anywhere’: Body found in restaurant parking lot in Laurel
Long Beach Mayor George Bass discusses city issues at the Breakfast with the Mayor event at the...
Long Beach Mayor George Bass battling cancer
First responders were forced to use the Jaws of Life to free the victim from the vehicle.
One injured following rollover wreck on Hwy 90 in Waveland

Latest News

All proceeds from food and merchandise sales go toward funding the church’s fall student retreat.
Second annual ‘Church at Jones Park’ outdoor service brings believers together
Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.23.23
Cool start Monday, monitoring mid-week rain chances
All proceeds from food and merchandise sales go toward funding the church’s fall student retreat.
Second annual ‘Church at Jones Park’ outdoor service brings believers together
Congratulations to Mark Fayard of Biloxi, who is the winner of the 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast...
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner is…