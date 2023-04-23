What residents are saying one week after violent Spring Break weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been a week since the Black Spring Break incident left one officer and four others hurt.

We heard last week from Biloxi leaders and residents who are questioning safety during large events like these. The shooting did not only concern Biloxi residents but people also all over the Coast, and even tourists are talking about it.

Rhonda Nettles from Pass Christian told us when she found out about the shooting, she was fearful someone had been badly hurt.

“Fearful that someone had been hurt and someone had been killed. Hopefully whoever did it will get caught. It seems like no matter what happens there’s always one or two bad apples who ruin it for everyone, so hopefully they can find a way to make it safer for everyone,” Nettles said.

Although the news of the shooting was concerning for Nettles, she said she still believes people should be able to enjoy Spring Break on the Coast.

“I think that definitely the kids need a place to come and have fun, but safety is always an issue. Hopefully, they can find a way, a happy median to where they can still have fun, but the residents can still be safe,” she said.

Another tourist who didn’t want to be on camera told WLOX she was supposed to come down last week for Spring Break, but she was happy she didn’t due to safety issues.

Authorities are still asking the public for help identifying a possible Spring Break shooting suspect.

Anyone with any information about this person or the shooting is asked to call Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641 or Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.