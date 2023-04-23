Second annual ‘Church at Jones Park’ outdoor service brings believers together

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jones Park was packed with faith believers on Sunday as Northwood Church took its services to the outdoors under the Barksdale Pavilion.

Worship and a holy message were followed by a kickball tournament and a cookie contest. This marks the second year for Northwood’s “Church at Jones Park.”

The group has four locations that can be found in Gulfport, Long Beach, Wiggins and Ocean Springs. All four congregations came together for the event.

“It’s a moment every year that we know we can come together and literally have fun with each other,” said church member Amber Finch. “We’re all like-minded. We’re all here for the same thing: to worship Jesus, but then to also have fun.”

“I think it’s a really good experience for everybody, and I think people like God and they learn about it a lot,” said Justice Fountain, a member of the Wiggins church.

All proceeds from food and merchandise sales go toward funding the church’s fall student retreat.

