WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Marker unveiled in Montgomery County in honor of Fannie Lou Hamer

This is the second marker in Montgomery County that acknowledges Mrs. Hamer’s efforts for racial equity. The first was unveiled on June 9, 2022, in Winona at the site of the former jail where Hamer and several other activists were beaten in 1963.
By Christopher Fields
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The unveiling ceremony commemorates Mrs. Fannie Lou Hamer’s connection to the small town of KilMicheal, where her husband, Perry “Pap” Hamer was born and raised.

Organizers want the marker to serve as a constant reminder of Hamer’s sacrifices and accomplishments for generations.

An unveiling ceremony was held along North Depot Avenue in the heart of downtown Kilmichael. The idea for the marker, as well as the funding for it, came from two Montgomery County natives — Chris Snell and her husband, Wiley.

The couple worked with Jim Woodrick and the Mississippi Department of Archives and History for two years in their effort to preserve Mrs. Hamer’s legacy in the town.

“I would say that Fannie Lou Hamer is it because when she walked into a room, she claimed it,” said Snell. “So everybody today, we are claiming the existence, the vocation of this brilliant woman who stood beside some of the most incredible Civil Rights leaders.”

Hamer, a Mississippi Delta sharecropper, fought for the same rights as other Americans in the 1960′s. She was also the co-founder of the Freedom Democratic Party, which challenged the local Democratic party’s efforts to block black participation. In fact, she even went to the national convention and demanded change.

“It’s a living legacy in terms of her achievements and what she was able to do and the impact and the influence that she had not only in the state but around the world,” Leslie-Burl McLemore, a JSU professor, said. So to be in this place at this time, there is no other place I would rather be than here talking about Fannie Lou Hamer.”

Organizers say this marker is a reminder of Mrs. Fannie Lou Hamer’s contributions so that future generations can continue their thrust for excellence by lifting their voices as she did.

“I know the grounds, and I know that the earth is moving in a beautiful direction today because Fannie Lou Hammer paces this ground, and we are so lovely, so delightful, and honored that she did,” Snell said.

This is the second marker in Montgomery County that acknowledges Mrs. Hamer’s efforts for racial equity. The first was unveiled on June 9, 2022, in Winona at the site of the former jail where Hamer and several other activists were beaten in 1963.

Mrs. Hamer’s last surviving child, Jacqueline Hamer Flakes, was supposed to be the guest speaker today but died on March 27, so a portion of the program honored her memory.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Antoine Brooks' neighbors reported him to police as a trespasser to his own home.
Gulfport man speaks out after neighbors call police on him, believes it was racial profiling
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
‘You can’t just leave bodies anywhere’: Body found in restaurant parking lot in Laurel
Long Beach Mayor George Bass discusses city issues at the Breakfast with the Mayor event at the...
Long Beach Mayor George Bass battling cancer
The Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming to the Coast April 29 and 30. Thunder Over the Sound...
What to know ahead of Thunder Over the Sound
First responders were forced to use the Jaws of Life to free the victim from the vehicle.
One injured following rollover wreck on Hwy 90 in Waveland

Latest News

A little more cloud cover today
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Cannabis Fest allows local dispensaries to educate future patients about Medical Marijuana.
Local cannabis dispensaries looking to educate future patients on medical marijuana
Vinyl is a big deal for National Record Store day.
Vinyl is king on National Record Store Day
First responders were forced to use the Jaws of Life to free the victim from the vehicle.
One injured following rollover wreck on Hwy 90 in Waveland