‘I’m standing alone against the city of Jackson’: Jackson attorney speaks out after shooting intruder, arrest

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I am one man standing alone against the city of Jackson. One man is easily overcome. Even a man who has a great education and knows the law. I’m still one person, what can I do?”

Bradley Wellborn, a local attorney, went to check on his rental property after a neighbor called and told him she believed people broke into it Monday.

“Before I went in the door, I announced myself and asked, ‘[Is] anybody here? Hello? Hello?’ There was no sound.”

Wellborn saw a makeshift ladder leading up the attic inside of the shed.

He then pulled out his firearm and shot a man that allegedly broke into his property.

“I heard the ominous sound of metal striking metal. In that moment, I knew exactly where that person was, where I was, and that there was nothing to hide behind between us,” Wellborn said. “I immediately stood up step back, drew my pistol and saw a man who was holding a weapon.”

“I later learned that that weapon was a police issue expandable baton, commonly called an ASP,” Wellborn continued. “I fired my gun four times and struck that man four times and immediately exited the building.”

To his surprise, he says two people were actually inside of his shed.

“I called to them I told them to come down and the woman came down first,” Welborn said. “When she came down I asked her a series of questions. And she gave me amazing information. These aren’t just vagabonds are squatters.”

This is an organized cartel of property thieves, identity thieves, copper thieves, they have numerous streams of income,” Welborn continued. “I have much information that I will willingly share with any crime fighting organization. But the Jackson Police Department is not it.”

Wellborn alleges that the man pulled a baton when confronted inside his shed, and that’s when Wellborn shot him in the leg.

The attorney was arrested by JPD that day and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

He was given numerous reasons for why he was charged… including the fact that he had the option to retreat and that Castle Doctrine doesn’t apply because the property isn’t his main residence.

Less than a week after the man and woman broke into his property, the Jackson attorney says he believes his rental property was broken into again.

The full interview can be watched below.

