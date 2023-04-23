WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Fire breaks out at Disneyland’s Tom Sawyer Island attraction

Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of...
Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain’s book.(Source: HarshLight/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - An area of the Disneyland resort in California has caught fire, according to a news report.

The fire broke out Saturday night during the “Fantasmic” show in the Tom Sawyer Island section of the resort in Anaheim, KABC-TV reported.

The Anaheim Fire Department told the station there have not been any injuries reported. The extent of the fire damage was not immediately known, KABC reported.

Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain’s book, KABC reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gautier’s mayor and city council are demanding answers after a racially offensive comment was...
Gautier mayor to councilman: Prove your Facebook account was hacked, or resign
Sky Views: Cruisin’ The Coast 2020
Cruisin’ The Coast chosen as nation’s best car show
During the meeting several community members spoke against current development plans.
Development on former William Carey property voted down by zoning board
One of Antoine Brooks' neighbors reported him to police as a trespasser to his own home.
Gulfport man speaks out after neighbors call police on him, believes it was racial profiling
The Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming to the Coast April 29 and 30. Thunder Over the Sound...
What to know ahead of Thunder Over the Sound

Latest News

Authorities say a 15-year-old girl was driving with three other children in the car when she...
Teen dies, 3 injured after underaged driver crashes in Missouri
Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21,...
Special forces swiftly evacuate US embassy staff from Sudan
A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick...
Man wins lottery 3 times with same numbers
Crash kills Hannibal teen, injures three others
Crash kills Hannibal teen, injures three others