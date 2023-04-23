The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner is…

WLOX Careers
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now under construction in Florence Gardens, a 450-acre master-planned community in Gulfport.
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now under construction in Florence Gardens, a 450-acre master-planned community in Gulfport.(St. Jude/Elliott Homes)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Congratulations to Mark Fayard of Biloxi, who is the winner of the 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home valued at $400,000, located in Florence Gardens in Gulfport. Elliott Homes built the 2,500 square feet, five-bedroom, three-bathroom Dream Home.

Ten thousand tickets were sold this year for the Dream Home Giveaway raising a historic, $1 million. This a first for the Mississippi Gulf Coast campaign. All the proceeds from the Dream Home Giveaway go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help children and their families battle cancer.

Here is a list of the secondary prizes given away during the Dream Home giveaway.

Demetrius Mosley of Pheonix, Arizona won the tickets on Sale Prize, a $5,000 Visa gift card courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.

Theresa Hamilton of Moss Point won the Early Bird Prize, 2023 Mercedes-Benz C300 Sedan, courtesy of Ray Brandt Auto Group.

Susan Blair of Long Beach won the Bonus Prize, a $5,000 gift certificate to Southern Charm Furniture & Design.

