WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Simone Biles marries Jonathan Owens: ‘Love you, husband’

Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.
Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is married.

People reports Biles, 26, officially tied the knot with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, 27.

On Saturday, Biles and Owens shared the news along with several photos on social media.

The pair can be seen exchanging vows in what appears to be a courthouse wedding.

Biles wore a tiered white gown, while Owens sported a tan suit.

“My person, forever ❤️💍,” Owens shared online with Biles replying, “I love you, husband.”

The newlyweds got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year. They started dating in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gautier’s mayor and city council are demanding answers after a racially offensive comment was...
Gautier mayor to councilman: Prove your Facebook account was hacked, or resign
During the meeting several community members spoke against current development plans.
Development on former William Carey property voted down by zoning board
Sky Views: Cruisin’ The Coast 2020
Cruisin’ The Coast chosen as nation’s best car show
One of Antoine Brooks' neighbors reported him to police as a trespasser to his own home.
Gulfport man speaks out after neighbors call police on him, believes it was racial profiling
The Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming to the Coast April 29 and 30. Thunder Over the Sound...
What to know ahead of Thunder Over the Sound

Latest News

In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, former U.S. Navy coxswain Howard "Ken" Potts...
Ken Potts, one of last 2 USS Arizona survivors, dies at 102
Each kid got to take home five fishes home.
Families celebrate Earth Day by casting lines at Jackson County fishing rodeo
FILE - The cruiser Celebrity Equinox, built by the shipyard Meyer in Papenburg, Germany, goes...
Cruise line let passenger’s body decompose, lawsuit says
This handout photo released by Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site