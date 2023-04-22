WLOX Careers
One injured following rollover wreck on Hwy 90 in Waveland

First responders were forced to use the Jaws of Life to free the victim from the vehicle.
First responders were forced to use the Jaws of Life to free the victim from the vehicle.(Waveland Fire Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is being treated for serious injuries following an accident on Highway 90 near Walmart in Waveland.

According to Waveland Fire Chief Tommy Carver, officials were contacted after the driver of a Ford F-150 flipped multiple times, causing the roof of the truck to cave in and trapping the victim. Two units and five firefighters arrived to the scene. First responders were forced to use the Jaws of Life to free the victim from the vehicle.

The victim was then taken to the nearby Ochsner Medical Center before being lifeflighted to an unknown hospital. Their status is unknown at this time.

We will provide more updates as they become available.

