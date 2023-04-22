WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

New York woman sentenced for trying to murder friend with drug-laced cheesecake

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, a Russian national and Brooklyn resident, was convicted in February for...
Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, a Russian national and Brooklyn resident, was convicted in February for offering her friend, Olga Tsvyk, a drug-laced cheesecake with a potent sedative called Phenazepam back in 2016.(QUEENS DISTRICT ATTORNEY via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New York woman was sentenced for attempting to murder and steal the identity of a friend who resembles her.

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, a Russian national and Brooklyn resident, was convicted in February for offering her friend, Olga Tsvyk, a drug-laced cheesecake with a potent sedative called Phenazepam back in 2016.

Phenazepam is currently sold as a prescription drug in Russia but does not have an accepted medical use in the United States.

Tsvyk was found unconscious the next day in bed surrounded by pills containing the same sedative.

Police said the scene was staged to serve as a cover-up.

Upon returning home from the hospital, Tsvyk found that her passport, work authorization card and other valuables worth more than $3,000 were missing from her home.

Nasyrova was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Wednesday and will likely be deported to Russia after her release, according to her lawyer.

Nasyrova’s attorney said he has filed for a notice of appeal to challenge his client’s conviction and sentence.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gautier’s mayor and city council are demanding answers after a racially offensive comment was...
Gautier mayor to councilman: Prove your Facebook account was hacked, or resign
During the meeting several community members spoke against current development plans.
Development on former William Carey property voted down by zoning board
Sky Views: Cruisin’ The Coast 2020
Cruisin’ The Coast chosen as nation’s best car show
The tug vessel reported no injuries, pollution or damage.
Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from vessel collision near Bay St. Louis
One of Antoine Brooks' neighbors reported him to police as a trespasser to his own home.
Gulfport man speaks out after neighbors call police on him, believes it was racial profiling

Latest News

Police lights
5 charged in youth game brawl; man later died of heart event
Timothy Savage is accused of taping women in his home office, where he owns a body sculpting...
Med spa owner accused of secretly filming female clients in bathroom
NAACP files lawsuit after Gov. Reeves signs House Bill 1020
NAACP files lawsuit after Gov. Reeves signs House Bill 1020
This handout photo released by Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site