NAACP files lawsuit after Gov. Reeves signs House Bill 1020

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The NAACP Office of General Counsel and Covington & Burling LLP has filed a lawsuit after Governor Tate Reeves signed and approved House Bill 1020 Friday.

The controversial bill allows the primary jurisdiction of the Capitol Complex Improvement District (Capitol Police) across Jackson, meaning the Jackson Police Department would have secondary jurisdiction.

H.B. 1020 also provides additional funding to the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office to hire two additional assistant prosecutors and a criminal investigator.

Saturday, the NAACP filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi “on behalf of the NAACP, the NAACP Mississippi State Conference, the Jackson Branch of the NAACP, and a number of Jackson residents and civil rights activists to challenge two new Mississippi statutes,” the statement read.

NAACP President & CEO, Derrick Johnson has since released the following statement:

Former Attorney General of the United States and Senior Counsel at Covington & Burling L.L.P, Eric H. Holder, Jr. has also released a statement in support of the lawsuit:

Click here to read the NAACP’s full statement.

