WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Lyman Elementary School special education teacher uses sensory methods for teaching

Heather Jennings uses sensory lessons and skill sets for her students that deal with autism.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “You never know what you will get into. The children are so loving, the class is fun, and we can do so many things,” said Heather Jennings. “I love to help the other children that are in general ED to meet my students.”

Heather Jennings has been the special education teacher at Lyman Elementary School for 21 years. She teaches students with autism ranging from kindergarten to third grade and says her methods involve hands-on learning.

“I have a lot of sensory stuff, we do a lot of sensory social skills,” said Jennings. “That could be anything from playing with blocks to building things to alphabets to shaving cream — a little of everything.”

Jennings says after her class goes through their daily routines; they are split into groups to focus on their work based on their skill levels.

“We can do benchmarks, monthly check points to see how they are doing. That’s their progress monitoring,” said Jennings. “And during the day we do different things, we use all sorts of things to do math and reading.”

Although some days may be tougher than others, she says the two important things a teacher should focus on for students with autism is a structured environment and patience.

“They enjoy learning and when they come here, they know exactly what they are going to do for that day,” said Jennings. “Sometimes it’s a little hard but with the structured environment, they love being at school and enjoy learning. Once they get it, they never lose it.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Ellis Lowery, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of armed carjacking....
Gulfport teens arrested, charged for armed carjacking
Flanagan is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15.
Former Hancock County deputy pleads guilty to child porn charges
Crawfish music festival is now open
Crawfish Music Festival opens to crowds ready for fun and food
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Federal indictment unsealed in case against former Miss. wrestler tied to TANF scandal
The tug vessel reported no injuries, pollution or damage.
Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from vessel collision near Bay St. Louis

Latest News

One of Antoine Brooks' neighbors reported him to police as a trespasser to his own home.
Gulfport man speaks out after neighbors call police on him, believes it was racial profiling
Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.21.23
Beautiful weekend ahead
Adalynn’s drawing won first place in a contest that included all first-grade students in Gautier.
Martin Bluff Elementary class kicks off Earth Day celebration with field trip to state park
Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.21.23
Scattered t-storms possible overnight; pleasant weekend ahead