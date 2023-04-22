Lyman Elementary School special education teacher uses sensory methods for teaching

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “You never know what you will get into. The children are so loving, the class is fun, and we can do so many things,” said Heather Jennings. “I love to help the other children that are in general ED to meet my students.”

Heather Jennings has been the special education teacher at Lyman Elementary School for 21 years. She teaches students with autism ranging from kindergarten to third grade and says her methods involve hands-on learning.

“I have a lot of sensory stuff, we do a lot of sensory social skills,” said Jennings. “That could be anything from playing with blocks to building things to alphabets to shaving cream — a little of everything.”

Jennings says after her class goes through their daily routines; they are split into groups to focus on their work based on their skill levels.

“We can do benchmarks, monthly check points to see how they are doing. That’s their progress monitoring,” said Jennings. “And during the day we do different things, we use all sorts of things to do math and reading.”

Although some days may be tougher than others, she says the two important things a teacher should focus on for students with autism is a structured environment and patience.

“They enjoy learning and when they come here, they know exactly what they are going to do for that day,” said Jennings. “Sometimes it’s a little hard but with the structured environment, they love being at school and enjoy learning. Once they get it, they never lose it.”

