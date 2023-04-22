WLOX Careers
Long Beach Mayor George Bass battling cancer

Long Beach Mayor George Bass discusses city issues at the Breakfast with the Mayor event at the...
Long Beach Mayor George Bass discusses city issues at the Breakfast with the Mayor event at the Southern Miss Gulf Park Campus. The gathering was organized by the Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce.(Photo Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The mayor of Long Beach, George Bass, announced Friday night on Facebook he has cancer.

Mayor Bass says he has Stage 3E follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It’s affecting the lymph nodes of his pelvis and chest.

“It is also in my spleen but not my bone marrow. Thank you Lord. I will get a port soon and do 3 rounds of chemo 3 weeks apart. They will run test after the third round to determine if that will put me in remission,” Mayor Bass said in the Facebook post. “God has blessed me through out this ordeal so please continue to pray for His blessings concerning my health. I have felt all of your prayers and that has been a great comfort.”

Mayor Bass told WLOX he will be relying on the staff at City Hall and the Mayor Pro Tempore Donald Frazier to fill in where necessary, but he’s still going to be as present as possible.

“I want the citizens of Long Beach to know that I will continue to work as much as I possibly can and that we have the people in place to carry out the daily requirements as needed,” Mayor Bass said. “I have faith that God will heal me. I have a great physician in Him as well as Dr. Wall and her staff at MHG.”

