Gulfport man speaks out after neighbors call police on him, believes it was racial profiling

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man has been left shaken after he says his neighbors called the police on him for standing in front of his own house. He’s convinced it’s racially motivated, and the confrontation left him afraid for his life.

You may have seen a video floating around on Facebook showing a heated argument between two neighbors. That video was shot by Antione Brooks’ fiancé directly after police questioned Brook about reports of a man in a hoodie poking around in the bushes.

“I have a right to be mad,” Brooks can be heard saying in the video. “I could have lost my life for nothing.”

Brooks’ gut-wrenching cry is heard throughout a Gulfport community — his outpour of emotions happens just moments after a police officer is dispatched to his property. One of his neighbors reported Brooks as a trespasser to his own home.

“The neighbor called and said a suspicious, big black guy looking in windows casing cars,” explained Brooks.

WLOX sat down with Antoine and his fiancé Laurie Carter to learn more of what led to the incident.

“I never went past in this yard or anything,” he said. “I did exactly like this, I’m walking,” said Brooks.

Brooks said he took a walk around his lawn near his bushes. He mentioned he didn’t cross over into any other lawns or peek into any vehicles.

One shocking detail — the caller who reported Brooks as a trespasser has already met him and his family and lives next door.

“We have spoken to the mother. They have seen us on our balcony sitting out there ,” said Laurie Carter

After the incident, Carter made a sign that reads “A Big Black lives here.”

“I’m in my own yard. Yes, I have a hoodie on. It does not matter if it’s 100 or 80 degrees outside. It does not matter. It’s my right to wear whatever I feel like. I do not pose a threat. I was just walking along my fence line looking in my bushes,” said Brooks.

“He should be able to wear whatever he wants and not be racially profiled,” Carter added.

Brooks is a former police offer and service member of the military. He vocalizes his disappointment in the escalation of events.

In the video, you can hear Brooks saying “We pay bills here, we don’t mess with nobody.”

An apology was offered by the caller’s mother. However, Brooks said he wouldn’t accept the apology unless her son held himself accountable for his actions.

“It could’ve ended badly. He could’ve been lying in his own yard shot,” said Carter.

“It’s a difference between getting discriminated in Walmart, at a gas station, at a mall versus being discriminated in your own safe place,” said Brooks.

“Just because a black man wears a hoodie doesn’t give you the right to label him at suspicious, a criminal or a thug, “said Carter.

Neither the neighbor featured in the video nor the caller have made a comment on the incident.

