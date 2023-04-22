WLOX Careers
Gov. Reeves signs off on $5.5M for Pascagoula projects, vetoes other funds

City leaders said $2 million will be used for a new City Hall building located on the riverfront and $3.5 million will be used for a new police substation in East Pascagoula.((Photo source: WLOX))
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula is celebrating a big win after Governor Tate Reeves signed off on $5.5 million Friday for city projects.

Following a partial veto, Governor Reeves signed House Bill 603 that awarded the funds.

City leaders said $2 million will be used for a new City Hall building located on the riverfront and $3.5 million will be used for a new police substation in East Pascagoula.

Governor Reeves vetoed an appropriation in House Bill 1089, which would have given $1 million to Pascagoula for renovating city offices in 2022.

He vetoed this appropriation in 2022.

City Manager Michael Silverman said it was only included in 2023 to “clarify and correct names and purposes for certain projects funded from disbursements from the 2022 Local Improvements Project Fund”.

Silverman went on to say, “We are extremely appreciative for the amazing work done by Senator Wiggins, Representative Busby, and the rest of our Coastal Mississippi Delegation this Legislative Session. In addition, we appreciate Governor Reeves’ support on these great projects that will be taking place in the City of Pascagoula. The City of Pascagoula had significant legislative victories this Session and could not have been accomplished without the hard work of our state-elected officials.”

