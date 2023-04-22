Gorgeous weather this weekend

It’s going to be stunning this weekend! Thanks to a cold front, the humidity will be much lower today. Any cloud cover this morning will clear out by the afternoon. We’ll see tons of sunshine today with highs in the upper 70s. It will be breezy at times with a wind from the north and northeast.

Tonight will be mostly clear, and we’ll cool down into the mid 50s by Sunday morning. A few more clouds are possible on Sunday, but we’ll stay completely dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will be another warm day with highs in the mid 70s, but an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out completely. We’ll be in an unsettled pattern Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. A few showers and storms will be possible each day. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s.

