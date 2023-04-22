WLOX Careers
Families celebrate Earth Day by casting lines at Jackson County fishing rodeo

Each kid got to take home five fishes home.
Each kid got to take home five fishes home.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - What better way to spend Earth Day than out in the wilderness catching fish?

Jackson County, in partnership with The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, provided families everything they needed to fish at the annual Doyle Bond Youth Fishing Rodeo on Saturday.

The event took place at the Doyle Pond on Highway 57, 15 miles north of Vancleave.

Casting a fishing line into turquoise waters with over 300 catfish did not seem like a bad idea. Alexander Evelio and his brother caught many.

“We are out here fishing, and my brother caught a fish with a red tag on the first try,” Evelio said.

This is the second installment of the event. Biologists Nick & Emily Veckstein said many people showed up.

“We had close to 100 last year. This year it was a bit smaller, but hopefully next year we will have a lot more kids. They were having some trouble with the hooks and getting the fish out there. We got them hooked up and fixed up,” Emily said.

The pond where people were fishing is named after Doyle Ryan Bond, who passed away. Bond worked for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fishing, so many conservation officers were there to help.

Jackson County Outdoor Recreation Specialist Neeka King said Bond’s wife was present at the event.

“He managed this land before his death in 2021 and his dream was always to have a youth rodeo right here at this pond. This pond was named after him,” King said.

Based on their catch of the day, kids won prizes like fishing worms, tackle boxes and fishing rods.

