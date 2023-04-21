WLOX Careers
‘You can’t just leave bodies anywhere’: Body found in restaurant parking lot in Laurel

By Cam Bonelli
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been charged with desecration of a corpse after dumping a body in the parking lot of Vic’s Restaurant on Chantilly Street in Laurel Thursday evening.

According to the Laurel Police Department, 45-year-old Dennis Ray Walker was identified as the body found. The police believe his cause of death to be an overdose at this time.

LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said he had never seen a body dumped in a parking lot in broad daylight in his 25 years at the police department.

“You can’t just leave bodies anywhere,” said Reaves. “There’s a proper way, and, you know, obviously, he should have called the police or ambulance service or something of that nature, but that’s where we are in the middle of the investigation right now.”

Around 5:30 p.m., police were called to the scene where they discovered the body of Walker, who seemed to have been dead for quite some time, according to LPD.

LPD said they were able to obtain a video that showed an individual in a white van pushing the body out into the parking lot.

Reaves said Laurel police arrested 70-year-old Reginald Arrington of Ellisville in connection to the crime and charged him with desecration of a corpse.

LPD said they were able to find Arrington with the help of the Ellisville Police Department, Jones County Coroner’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Homeland Security.

Walker’s body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for autopsy. Reaves said after they receive the toxicology report from MBI, more charges could be pending.

“We’ve seen a heightened amount of overdose deaths,” Reaves said. “A lot of our heroin that we’re seeing today is laced with fentanyl, and, obviously, when that happens, the risk of overdose death increases, and we do have Good Samaritan laws in place that allow those people that if there is an overdose to call us without having fear of being charged with a crime.”

Anyone with information about this crime or others is encouraged to contact LPD at (601) 425-4711 or Jones County Crimestoppers at (601)-428-7867(7867).

