West Harrison students ‘Fill Up the Bus’ for storm victims

West Harrison High School students hosted a "Fill Up the Bus" drive to collect donations for a school in Rolling Fork.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, West Harrison High School seniors took charge of a donation drive to help storm victims in North Mississippi.

“As soon as she announced it to the class, I knew I automatically wanted to be involved,” said Jason Quintero. “I’ve always had a heart to help out people. We had a lot of people here at West Harrison bring stuff in as each day went by. Then us loading it together as a team.”

The supplies were collected for South Delta High School, one of the schools hard hit by storms in the Delta last month.

“We all wanted to help out,” said Bryanna Chandler. “As soon as our teacher, Mrs. Pollard, said something about it, our entire first block decided we needed to help. We started making posters and everything to be able to put out on the internet and get everyone to help out.”

The seniors are running the show, and they say it’s another chance for a service project before they graduate and an opportunity to bond before they put on the caps and gowns.

“We all helped out,” Chandler added. “All of us went around to the teachers and collected the cans and it really brought our senior class together.”

The entire student body at West Harrison donated more than 1,000 items during the relief drive. The supplies were taken to a distribution site then delivered to South Delta High School.

“We would want someone to do that for us if we went through a situation like that, so we’re just glad we can help them,” Quintero added.

