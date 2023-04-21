Taking a look at Fla. spring break safeguards following violent end to Miss. Coast weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast leaders are looking for ways to help keep residents and visitors safe during big events. The push comes after shootings brought Spring Break 2023 to a violent end.

The problem isn’t exclusive to the Mississippi Coast; Thursday, WLOX spoke with Sheriff Tommy Ford from Bay County, Florida where there is a long history of Spring Break- specifically in Panama City.

Law enforcement there have instituted a zero-tolerance policy as waves of tourists come in. They’ve established special event zones to curb crime, enhanced penalties for violations and allow no alcohol on the beaches.

“In the 2010 to 2015 timeframe, there was a lot of pushback. Then finally when it got so bad, we had a situation similar to what you had this past weekend where you had a house party shooting where seven people were shot during that time frame,” Sheriff Ford said. “That was kind of the breaking point for our community. At that point, the city and county governments put these ordinances into place. We were really able to promote family-friendly beaches, and our economy recovered.”

Bay County Florida Sheriff Tommy Ford discusses what's being done in his community.

The Sheriff also told us a group from Biloxi is advertising a Father’s Day weekend at Panama City Beach. He says law enforcement will be out in full force for this event.

Our conversation with Sheriff Ford follows Biloxi’s Tuesday afternoon city council meeting, where leaders and residents expressed their concerns with the event.

At the meeting, Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich gave this promise: “Let me assure everyone- the City will do everything in its power to prevent the problems we just experienced from reoccurring. This won’t happen again.”

However, Police Chief John Miller expressed concerns about having enough law enforcement ready and willing to cover the large event in future years.

“It got to the point that first responders who usually run into a burning building and gunfire- you know they don’t run from it, they run to it- they were concerned to the point where next year I’m not sure I’m going to have policemen that are going to step forward and do this because they view it as why would we be put into this situation,” Chief Miller said.

“They’re willing to risk their lives every day for the job, the profession they believe in. But, why would we knowingly put them into a situation like that? So, I think we’re going to have some problems unless some things are changed.”

