WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Southern Strike running, gunning and flying to make nation safer

Southern Strike is a Southern Strike is a large-scale joint multinational combat exercise...
Southern Strike is a Southern Strike is a large-scale joint multinational combat exercise hosted by the Mississippi National Guard with the forward operating base at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport.(DVIDS)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - You’ve likely noticed a lot of jet noise along the Coast for the past week, and it’s not over yet.

The 12th annual Southern Strike is still running and gunning. It’s been said that jet noise truly is the sound of freedom, and it’s a sound that some brave souls love to make.

“It’s the best sound in the world,” said Col. Luke Teel, commander 4th Fighter Wing. “And a lot of people go into putting that sound up in the air. I’m so proud to be part of the team that’s making that sound today and it’s ringing over the skies of South Mississippi.”

Jet noise is also the sound of a growing economy — about $17 million worth throughout the state. However, the main goal of Southerrn Strike is to prepare to defend the country’s interest in a more challenging environment.

“Success for us is flexing the muscles of Agile Combat Employment,” Teel said. “And that is operating over long distances in different locations with our people, our jets and our equipment.”

Southern Strike is a large-scale joint multinational combat exercise hosted by the Mississippi National Guard with the forward operating base at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport.

Among the new international partners? The Belgian Air Force.

“The first time I came here was in December to organize this exercise with the personnel at the CRTC here, " said Cmdr. Stijn DeGroof of the Belgian Air Force. “And the first thing that I remarked was the flexibility, the can-do mentality of the personnel in Mississippi as well as the Southern hospitality.”

Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard, commander of Mississippi Air National Guard, says the international component is necessary to ACE. To make it work, training is meant to push limits.

“Several steps to success include failure,” he said. “And, so we have to know - we have to exercise to the point - where we have failed to something, learned from that failure, be able to codify what it is, how to correct. So, when we move forward, those failures won’t happen on the battlefield when it counts.”

Since April 13, the operation has involved almost 2,000 service members from more than 15 states in the continental United States and Alaska as well as other partner nations.

The Southern Strike exercise will continue until April 27.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Ellis Lowery, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of armed carjacking....
Gulfport teens arrested, charged for armed carjacking
Flanagan is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15.
Former Hancock County deputy pleads guilty to child porn charges
Crawfish music festival is now open
Crawfish Music Festival opens to crowds ready for fun and food
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Federal indictment unsealed in case against former Miss. wrestler tied to TANF scandal
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft

Latest News

This year, nearly 200 people were in attendance.
Rotary Club of Bay St. Louis hosts unique derby-themed charity fashion show and brunch
West Harrison students ‘Fill Up the Bus’ for storm victims
Gautier’s mayor and city council are demanding answers after a racially offensive comment was...
Gautier mayor to councilman: Prove your Facebook account was hacked, or resign
Parkinson's is a progressive neurological disorder that affects the brain.
Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month with Dr. Lee Voulters