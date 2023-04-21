WLOX Careers
Martin Bluff Elementary class kicks off Earth Day celebration with field trip to state park

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - While Earth Day isn’t until Saturday, first grade students from Martin Bluff Elementary kicked off the celebration early with a trip to Shephard State Park on Friday.

What better way to celebrate Earth Day than with a field trip?

“I think it’s something different,” said teacher Jessica Hayes. “We get so over-focused on books teaching the skills and there’s so many skills we can teach out here, and what we learned, I guarantee we’re going to see it in their writing in the next couple of days.”

Throughout Gautier’s annual Earth Day festivities held at Shephard State Park, people shopped for plants and were allowed to visit the park for free admission.

As for Adalynn Hudgens and her first-grade class, they got their invite after Hudgens won an Earth Day drawing contest.

“I wanted a rainbow and I put it in the middle because it has to be good,” said Adalynn. “I have to put details like Earth — that’s why I put the grass normally for Earth Day.”

She received a certificate and a prize from Councilman Richard Jackson.

“Many children don’t get outside enough,” Jackson stated. “This will give them an opportunity to get outside and enjoy the sun and fun.”

Adalynn shared some of her own ways everyone can celebrate Earth Day.

“It’s outdoors — it’s fun!” she exclaimed. “You get to plant trees, you get to do all of that fun stuff for Earth.”

The kids also learned nature tips from Jackson County Outdoor Recreation Specialist Neeka King before enjoying a pizza party hosted by park staff.

Adalynn’s drawing won first place in a contest that included all first-grade students in Gautier.

