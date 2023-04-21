Long-planned MDOT widening projects on Hwy 90, Hwy 49 receive state funding

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Widening Highway 90 through Ocean Springs has long been a dream for drivers stuck in afternoon traffic. Now, the widening project can finally move forward thanks to a substantial boost in funding from state lawmakers.

It’s one of two South Mississippi road projects getting a portion of funding from House Bill 1642 and Senate Bill 3120, which Governor Tate Reeves signed into law Thursday. Together, the bills authorize almost $2 billion to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) and infrastructure improvement projects across the state.

House Bill 1642 authorizes more than $1.4 billion to MDOT, and is earmark-free. The goal is to give MDOT flexibility to invest in the most effective transportation and construction projects across the state.

Senate Bill 3120 is a supplemental appropriation to MDOT which gives the department additional funding to tackle a range of major road, bridge, port, rail, and airport improvements across Mississippi. The legislation commits $450 million for capacity projects, $100 million for the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund which supports local projects, $30 million for new multimodal fund (ports, airports, and rail), and $40 million in federal matching funds.

Among the capacity projects is $60 million to widen U.S. Hwy 90 from State Highway 609 in Ocean Springs to Dolphin Dr. in Gautier. The roadway will go from four to six lanes.

Other features of the project include a superstreet design with directionalized intersections or “j-turns” and a multi-use path along one side of the highway.

This project is currently in the design phase and expected to begin in 2024. It’s expected to take a couple of years to complete after construction begins.

The second South Mississippi project is $43 million for pavement rehabilitation and widening on U.S. Hwy 49 from O’Neal Rd. to School Rd. in Harrison County.

This project will also include a continuous flow intersection, which will be the first of its kind in Southeast Mississippi. A bridge over Flat Branch was widened last year as part of a bridge replacement project, which will help facilitate the widening of the roadway in the project area.

This project is nearing the end of the design phase and is expected to let in fall 2023. Once construction begins, it will take at least two years to complete.

“This major investment by the state into our roads, bridges, airports, and other critical infrastructure will help grow Mississippi’s economy and create jobs,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I’d like to thank the legislature for answering my call to commit a major investment toward infrastructure improvement and expansion projects across the state. We’re doing what it takes to attract more businesses and jobs to Mississippi.”

Other capacity projects receiving funding from Senate Bill 3120 are for State Highway 15 in Tippah County, State Highway 2 in Tippah County, State Highway 19 in Neshoba County, and I-20 in Warren County (Flowers Interchange).

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.