Long Beach man sentenced 25 years for child neglect, aggravated assault

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Brandon L. Battersby, 34, has been sentenced to serve the maximum 25 years after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and felony child neglect earlier this week.

The case began on July 30, 2020 when deputies with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical emergency at Magic River Campground on Tucker Road in Long Beach. When officials arrived, they found an injured 3-month-old baby, his sibling and a parent. The baby was airlifted to USA Health University Hospital then transferred to USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Mobile, Ala.

At first, the baby’s family insisted that the baby’s injuries were the result of a fall from a table. However, HCSO was able to prove the baby’s injuries were not self-inflicted.

Assistant District Attorney Haley Broom, who prosecuted the case, advised the court that “the medical experts have opined that the injuries were the result of a non-accidental trauma to the head.”

At the plea hearing, Battersby showed no remorse, but admitted for the first time that he started drinking the morning before and had shaken the baby. He further admitted that he failed to call for medical help after these events.

Prior to handing down a sentence, Judge Lisa Dodson commented on Battersby’s complete lack of remorse and stated “there’s a special place for you in the afterlife” and “what you’ve done to this child is unforgivable.”

Dodson sentenced Battersby the maximum 20 years for aggravated assault and the maximum 5 years for felony child neglect and ordered those sentences to run consecutive for a total of 25 years in prison.

The baby’s mother previously pled to felony child neglect and hindering prosecution of a felon, and sentence is pending.

