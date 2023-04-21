WLOX Careers
Gautier mayor to councilman: Prove your Facebook account was hacked, or resign

Gautier’s mayor and city council are demanding answers after a racially offensive comment was...
Gautier’s mayor and city council are demanding answers after a racially offensive comment was posted from Ward 4 Councilman Rusty Anderson’s personal Facebook page.(City of Gautier)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier’s mayor and city council are demanding answers after a racially offensive comment was posted from Ward 4 Councilman Rusty Anderson’s personal Facebook page.

A screenshot of the comment was sent to the WLOX Newsroom Friday morning by a concerned citizen. It was part of a chain of comments regarding last weekend’s Spring Break activities in Biloxi that ended in violence. In it, Anderson’s account describes the Spring Breakers using the N-word, and suggests authorities let them “shoot each other and clean the mess up after it’s all over.”

WLOX immediately reached out to Councilman Anderson for comment, and he said his account had been hacked.

But Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan wants proof Anderson was hacked. The mayor and Anderson’s fellow councilmembers were quick to distance themselves from the comment. Just a few hours after the screenshot surfaced, the city released a statement signed by all the city leaders.

“While the Facebook post in question has not been authenticated, the language of the post is inappropriate and is in no way condoned by or affiliated with the Gautier City Council,” said Mayor Vaughan. “The post absolutely does not represent the views of the Gautier Council as a whole, the city employees or our community.”

Councilman Richard Jackson, Ward 2, is serving his second term on the Gautier City Council and was the council’s first African American elected official.

“The Facebook post in question is offensive, hurtful and appalling,” Jackson states. “However, that is not who we are as a council or who we are as a city.”

“The members of the Gautier City Council have worked well together to move this city forward,” he continued. “We are an inclusive community, and we value each member of our community and its diversity. We, the Council, value every life and every person without regard to race, nationality or sexual orientation. The purported actions of one person does not define who we are in this city. All are welcome here.”

Mayor Vaughan said he’s requested that Councilman Anderson provide proof that his Facebook account was hacked in order to “provide positive closure for the community and the Gautier City Council.” If he can’t show the proof, city leadership asked him to resign.

Anderson said he has contacted Facebook to obtain proof of his account being hacked.

