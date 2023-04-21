Drew Brees, Max Homa, others speak ahead of Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - A lot of familiar faces were at TPC Louisiana on Wednesday for the Zurich Classic Pro-Am.

Faces such as Deuce McAllister and Chris Berman were included among the fan favorites making their way out, playing a little golf, and having a good time.

“If it’s not home, it’s home enough. Does that make sense? It’s the most welcoming people in the United States, and I’m not saying that because I’m on TV,” longtime broadcaster Chris Berman said. “I’m saying it because I know that I’ve been to Super Bowls and other things. I may even sneak a few beignets in here and there.”

Mississippi native and Saints Hall of Famer Deuce McAllister was also excited to be out on the links.

“It’s really been in my retirement life that I’ve started to play and enjoy golf. I got 10 miles walking in today, and so from an exercise standpoint, not bad as well.”

Saints legend Drew Brees was also one of the many amateurs in attendance on Wednesday, and with retirement now a reality, I couldn’t help but ask . . . is a run at the PGA Tour in the future?

“Well, if I could play every hole like I did that last hole, and if they move the tee boxes up, then yes, I could.”

When asked about the day at TPC Louisiana, Brees replied, “I eat way too much on the course. I get my fix with étouffée and Drago’s Oysters and Blue Oak barbecue and that’s all fun. Obviously, it was a beautiful day. We missed Sean Payton today, missed having Sean out here, he’s always the life of the party.”

Defending Zurich Classic champions Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are back again in NOLA. TPC Louisiana has some of the best in the world attending, including Max Homa. I spoke with all of them about their chances this week and what they’re expecting with the crowds.

“It’ll be like it always is here,” said Homa. “The fans hoot and holler and they’re fun for me. They got an accent, so I get to try to learn some new lingo. I have an X in my name and I know they spell everything with E-A-U-X, so I feel like I fit in here.”

Homa and two-time major champion Colin Morikawa are teamed up this week for the tournament and the seventh-ranked golfer in the world offered his thoughts on his fellow Californian.

“It helps to have a really good partner. We’re both playing pretty good golf coming off of a solid week. So, yeah, I think sometimes two minds are better than one.”

The Zurich is also seeing a couple of local products from Mississippi. Mississippi State grad Chad Ramey and Hattiesburg native Davis Riley both spoke to me about their expectations coming into the week.

“It’s just good to be in the South,” Ramey said. “I mean, great food, great hospitality. Just glad to be here.”

“It’s always nice when you can play close to home,” Riley said. “I’m sure I’ll have some friends and family out and it’ll be really fun. Hopefully, Nick (Hardy) and I can get out there and make a little noise.”

Riley continued, “That certainly was the dream. I can just remember days walking back and forth to the golf course at Canebrake Country Club in Hattiesburg. It was really fun and for all this to kind of have your dreams come true is special. I just try to sit back and enjoy it.”

Pro-Am day is a great opportunity for fans to get up close and personal with some of their favorite PGA tour golfers. A few South Mississippi natives came across the border and experienced it for themselves.

Hurley natives Jantzen Halbun and Samuel Koster were in attendance on Wednesday and shared what it’s like to see fellow Mississippians playing at the highest level.

“Man, it’s awesome,” Halbun said. “We got some kids that are back home that strive to be like these guys. It’s fun to have guys from Mississippi that they can look up to and hope to be like one day.”

It’s just awesome to be out here and watch these guys and it really shows the difference between the pros and the amateurs,” Koster said.

Friday could get a little iffy with showers predicted in the forecast, but the weekend is expected to be absolutely gorgeous at the Zurich Classic.

