Development on former William Carey property voted down by zoning board

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Looks like plans for new developments at the old William Carey property have been paused.

The Gulfport Zoning Board took action by voting against requests from developers to approve variances.

The developer Elliot Homes was seeking approvals on setbacks and reduction of minimum required lot size among other things.

Gulfport City Hall was filled with people like Carol McDaniel concerned about what the William Carey site will look like.

“We came to oppose variances that Elliot Homes wanted for the property on William Carey site,” McDaniel said.

Elliot Homes has been trying to build a subdivision overlooking the sand beach, but a lot of residents in the area are concerned with the traffic issues, small lot spaces, setbacks, and having an entrance and exit in the same location.

“Our biggest concern was the density. They’re zoned 175, which is basically a 60 by 120 lot. We were not asking for anything other than to stay with the zoning and build beautiful homes that will enhance our area,” McDaniel said.

During the meeting, Elliot Homes CEO Brandon Elliot addressed some of the residents’ concerns like saving oak trees onsite. He also said they were only asking for 81 homes to be approved.

After a lot of back and forth, the board denied the current plans. Gulfport resident Candy Douglas said she is happy with the board’s decision.

“We’re all for development. We just think that it needs to be development that is smart and makes use of the land in a way that it was intended to be made use of,” she said.

Elliot Homes did not want to comment on the board’s decision. They do have the right to appeal against it.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.