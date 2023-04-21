Bay St. Louis Police Department awards officers for acts of service

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis Police Department highlighted four officers for their acts of service.

This comes four months after the department lost two heroes in the line of duty.

Recognizing the men and women who protect and serve the community, Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz presented the awards during a special ceremony.

“We take record of that and we keep a combination of that over the year for officer of the year, ‘hey who is that person?’ Sometimes is going to be competitive and other times some officers are just going to stand out above all the rest,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz mentioned recipients were chosen based on exceptional service to the residents in the Bay.

The four awarded are:

Officer of the Quarter- Scott Armentrout

Patrol-Zechariah Jeffery

Supervisor of the Year Sergeant- Andrew Osborn

Officer of the Year- Sarah Belle

“I’m at a department that appreciates my service and I love our community,” Sarah Belle said.

Belle now holds the title of sergeant. She said being in a male-dominated field pushes her to serve as a model for her daughter and other women to break glass ceilings.

“I’ve been in law enforcement since 2015 and on patrol since 2017. I have been the only female for the departments that I’ve been in but we have five females here and it’s wonderful,” she said.

Before awards were distributed, the department paid its respects to fallen heroes Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe for going above and beyond the call of duty.

“They’re always remembered for what they did for the department. When we lose somebody, we always remember the wonderful memorable things they do,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz said he is grateful for each person his team is composed of.

“The community is going to enjoy living in this community because of the police department and the community partnership,” Schwartz said.

Officers were also given meal vouchers for restaurants on the Gulf Coast.

