WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Alcorn President out after four years, interim president announced

Alcorn State University President out after four years, interim president announced
Alcorn State University President out after four years, interim president announced(Alcorn State University)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning has announced the departure and replacement of the Alcorn State University President role.

According to the Board of Trustees, Dr. Felecia Nave, who served as the 20th President of Alcorn State University since 2019, has been replaced by Dr. Ontario S. Wooden Thursday.

The decision was made after a meeting held in Jackson.

“The Board wishes Dr. Nave well as she pursues new opportunities,” the organization said in a press release.

Dr. Wooden, who has served as the university’s Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs since 2020, will begin serving as Interim President of Alcorn State University immediately.

“We appreciate Dr. Wooden’s willingness to take on the role of interim president,” said Trustee Duff. “He has a keen understanding of the challenges in higher education and we are confident he is well-prepared to lead Alcorn State University at this time.”

Prior to joining Alcorn State University, Dr. Wooden served as the associate vice chancellor for Student Success and Academic Outreach at North Carolina Central University.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Ellis Lowery, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of armed carjacking....
Gulfport teens arrested, charged for armed carjacking
Crawfish music festival is now open
Crawfish Music Festival opens to crowds ready for fun and food
Flanagan is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15.
Former Hancock County deputy pleads guilty to child porn charges
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Federal indictment unsealed in case against former Miss. wrestler tied to TANF scandal
Two people found dead inside a Gulfport apartment this week appear to be victims in a...
Two dead in Gulfport murder/suicide

Latest News

Panama City Beach 2021.
Taking a look at Fla. spring break safeguards following violent end to Miss. Coast weekend
Showers trying to move in by this afternoon. But, the latest radar trends look iffy. How many...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Weather Forecast
You may want to plan on wet weather heading into later today. I'm tracking showers approaching...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Weather Forecast
Showers possible at times today and tonight as a cool front approaches from the west. Click and...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
Derrick Patrick Flanagan, 38, is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years after pleading guilty to...
Former Hancock County deputy pleads guilty to child porn charges