$9.9M awarded to mitigate Moss Point flooding issues, marine debris in the Gulf

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Cleaning up marine debris in the Gulf of Mexico and helping to reduce flooding in Moss Point will be the focus of several projects just awarded funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and NOAA’s Climate-Ready Coasts initiative.

Recommended projects and funding amounts in Mississippi include:

Coordinated Large Marine Debris Removal in the Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Alliance: $7.7 million

Funding Source: Marine Debris Removal Competition

The Gulf of Mexico Alliance will administer a regional competitive grant program for large marine debris removal in the Gulf of Mexico. The project will also remove previously identified abandoned and derelict vessels across Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Projects in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas are potentially eligible for future funding under this grant program.

Understanding, Mitigation and Prevention of Waste Plastic Marine Debris in the Gulf Coast

Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant Consortium: $1.9 million

Funding Source: Marine Debris Challenge Competition

The burgeoning problem of microplastics will be addressed through a multi-state partnership including 10 wastewater treatment facilities in Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. The project aims to improve microplastic understanding, develop microplastic reduction techniques, measure microplastic concentration, and enhance collaboration around addressing microplastics in Gulf Coast communities, specifically urban communities, communities that are predominantly Black, and rural, isolated communities.

Creating a Multi-Beneficial Stormwater Park Using Nature-Based Solutions

Mississippi Department of Marine Resources: $319,000

Funding Source: National Estuarine Research Reserve System Habitat Protection and Restoration Grants

This project will focus on the development of a community stormwater park that will reduce flooding and nonpoint source pollution for the community of Moss Point. Funding will be used to determine the feasibility and impact of a stormwater park; create a maintenance plan; create designs that prioritize diversity, inclusion, and community engagement; and promote activities to create a “shovel-ready” project.

“Mississippi’s recommended projects focus on removing debris from our waters, preventing microplastics and pollution from entering our waterways, and improving people’s access to and enjoyment of coastal areas,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “NOAA is proud to recommend and support this work, which aims to improve both the environment and people’s lives.”

The Climate-Ready Coasts initiative is focused on investing in high-impact projects that create climate solutions by storing carbon; build resilience to coastal hazards such as extreme weather events, pollution and marine debris; restore coastal habitats that help wildlife and humans thrive; and provide employment opportunities.

