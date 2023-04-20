WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Worm garden highlights Mississippi Power grant project

Worm farms, compost stations, greenhouses and horticulture projects are some of everything that...
Worm farms, compost stations, greenhouses and horticulture projects are some of everything that plants the seeds of having a green thumb and a green mindset with students and teachers.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dig this. Melanie Davis’s class at Pass Road Elementary in Gulfport is adding a worm farm and a compost station to their ever-growing garden.

The dirty details of this come from Mississippi Power’s Environmental Education grant program. This year, 50 teachers around the company’s service territory received $28,000 in grant money.

“At Mississippi Power, we want to develop scientists. We want people that know how to think about what the future of energy is going to be and how that relates to the environment,” said Patrick Chubb, environmental affairs specialist with Mississippi Power.

Worm farms, compost stations, greenhouses and horticulture projects are some of everything that plants the seeds of having a green thumb and a green mindset with students and teachers.

“Mississippi Power was able to help us become worm farmers, so the students have been spending several months learning about worms, what the best worms are, how do we compost, what’s the difference between being a worm farmer and composting,” said Melanie Davis, gifted students teacher at Pass Road Elementary. “Every year we’ve been able to expand on that garden as the kids find new things they want to plant and research.”

In the environmental education grant program’s six-year history, more than 200 teachers in 23 counties have received $130,000 for environmental projects.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead inside a Gulfport apartment this week appear to be victims in a...
Two dead in Gulfport murder/suicide
The violence that brought an end to Spring Break weekend is raising questions as to what can be...
Biloxi leaders, residents tackle issue of Spring Break safety during council meeting
Neighbors living next to the old William Carey beach front property are opposing a variance...
Gulfport neighbors concerned proposed variance will cause overcrowding
On Tuesday, Biloxi Police released surveillance photos of someone they believe to be the...
Photos released of possible suspect in Biloxi shooting that injured officer, 4 others
Bruce Ellis Lowery, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of armed carjacking....
Gulfport teens arrested, charged for armed carjacking

Latest News

The images of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion and aftermath are as powerful now as they...
Deepwater Horizon disaster still resonates 13 years later
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Federal indictment unsealed in case against former Miss. wrestler tied to TANF scandal
“The future of Mississippi’s economy is being decided today,” Governor Tate Reeves said
Reeves signs bills expanding workforce development initiatives in Mississippi
Bruce Ellis Lowery, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of armed carjacking....
Gulfport teens arrested, charged for armed carjacking