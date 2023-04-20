WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Stone County Enviva plant leaders give updated timeline

The goal calls for the plant to be up and running by the summer of 2025. The planned development will produce 1.1 million tons of pellets a year.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Last month, Enviva’s planned wood pellet plant in Stone County got the go-ahead with an approved permit from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

Enviva chief development officer Mark Coscio tells WLOX the groundwork for construction will begin later this year.

“Really at the beginning of next year you’ll start seeing quite a bit of construction activity,” Coscio said.

The goal calls for the plant to be up and running by the summer of 2025. The planned development will produce 1.1 million tons of pellets a year. The pellets provide a low-carbon energy alternative to fossil fuels.

Some have expressed concerns over the plant. 350 Stone County residents signed a petition wanting more accountability from Enviva to follow emission regulations. According to Coscio, the facility will be designed with safety and efficiency as top priorities.

“This is going to have our lowest carbon footprint per ton produced,” Coscio said. “It will be the most efficient plant to date and it will be the safest plant.”

Enviva is receiving millions of dollars in incentives to build in Stone County. Those incentives include $1.3 million in work to Highway 49 to improve access to the facility along with $2.5 million in utility improvements for the water supply needed for the plant.

Documents WLOX requested show the agreement to bring the plant to Stone County requires Enviva to produce 100 jobs within four years or the company would have to repay some of the public’s multi-million dollar investment.

Coscio fully expects those jobs to be available with positions including plant managers, operators, maintenance and community relations.

“We believe we should fill the vast majority of the positions if not all of the positions locally. That’s what we’re striving to do,” he said.

The Stone County plant will join two other Enviva facilities in South Mississippi, those are in George County and the Port of Pascagoula.

Coscio said initially the pellets produced in Stone County will be taken by truck to Pascagoula for shipment around the world. Also, a rail option from the plant is also being explored.

Enviva currently operates ten wood pellet production plants across the United States. The Stone County plant is one of four new facilities planned.

For more information on Enviva, check out their website at https://www.envivabiomass.com/.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely (left) was arrested and charged with one count of...
Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old
On Tuesday, Biloxi Police released surveillance photos of someone they believe to be the...
Photos released of possible suspect in Biloxi shooting that injured officer, 4 others
Travis Miller
Ocean Springs man voices Spring Break crime concerns on Facebook
Two people found dead inside a Gulfport apartment this week appear to be victims in a...
Two dead in Gulfport murder/suicide
A lawsuit filed in September 2022 alleges that “both on its face and as applied, the Compulsory...
Federal judge plans to rule Miss. Compulsory Vaccination Law unconstitutional

Latest News

We’re just a couple of months away from the one year mark since the Supreme Court overturned...
Governor Tate Reeves signs bill to “build a culture of life”
That ratio is 200:1. And it could get worse next year.
Biloxi authorities worry about staffing future Spring Break events
Events like this brings joy to many children with intellectual disabilities.
Disability Connection throws playground party for those with special needs
Events like this brings joy to many children with intellectual disabilities.
Disability Connection holds 11th Annual Playground Bash