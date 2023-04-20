St. Patrick’s Beau Muller signs with Judson University

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Another member of the St. Patrick boys basketball team is headed to the next level.

Wednesday, Beau Muller put pen to paper and signed with Judson University, an NAIA school in Illinois.

Muller says he’s ready to hit the ground running with the Eagles as he finishes up his senior year at St. Patrick.

He says he’s already on the same page with the coaching staff and it’s a university he can better his game and his faith.

“It’s a Christian school and I’m very deep in my faith and I believe that’s always over anything,” said Muller. “Their coach and I built a strong relationship, we’ve been talking for almost a year now, so we’ve built a strong bond and felt most right there.”

Muller says he’s looking forward to the new cultures and experiences he’ll get up in Illinois.

