WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Parker’s Lake Bridge ceremony includes dedication to longtime public servant

The official opening of the Parker's Lake Bridge in Jackson County included a dedication to...
The official opening of the Parker's Lake Bridge in Jackson County included a dedication to long-time public servant MSgt. Keith Carter.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - What was a source of irritation is now a source of celebration.

Traffic has been flowing on Parker’s Lake Bridge for a couple of months now, so it took something special to stop it at least one more time: a ribbon cutting.

On Thursday, the county had an official opening ceremony for the year-long project. Wade-Vancleave Road is the only county-maintained road north of I-10 that crosses the Pascagoula River.

Its reopening has been top of mind for District One Supervisor Barry Cumbest.

“Traffic count on this road is about 2,500 cars a day now, so it means a lot for the folks who use it to go back and forth,” he said. “This has been a great project. It’s taken some time, but it’s worked out real good. It looks great. We’re very proud of what we have here.”

The bridge has been a big deal for generations to families like the Parkers.

“We can go across now to Vancleave in about five minutes, where it would take us an hour to go from here to Vancleave,” said resident Dobbin Parker. “I’m just glad it’s done with. I hope we don’t have to wait all the rest of my life to get the other one built.”

The bridge is now dedicated to the memory of Master Sgt. Keith Carter, who served with the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks for nearly 40 years.

Doug Adams with the George County Sheriff’s Office was among those friends who spoke to the crowd of people gathered at the ceremony.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in this area that loved being in the swamp more than Keith from the time when he was a little boy to even as he was retired,” he said.

Those who knew Carter best said his dedication to the swamp that flows under this bridge earned him this honor.

“He has thousands of fishing lines,” said his daughter Kayla DeSalvo. “He was here every single day of his life. If he wasn’t here in the morning, he was definitely here in the evening. I’m just very thankful and honored that they are doing this for my Dad. I just wish he were here to see it.”

The Roy Cumbest Bridge will be the next to be repaired on Wade-Vancleave Road.

After permits are approved, bids for the work will go out.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead inside a Gulfport apartment this week appear to be victims in a...
Two dead in Gulfport murder/suicide
The violence that brought an end to Spring Break weekend is raising questions as to what can be...
Biloxi leaders, residents tackle issue of Spring Break safety during council meeting
Neighbors living next to the old William Carey beach front property are opposing a variance...
Gulfport neighbors concerned proposed variance will cause overcrowding
On Tuesday, Biloxi Police released surveillance photos of someone they believe to be the...
Photos released of possible suspect in Biloxi shooting that injured officer, 4 others
Bruce Ellis Lowery, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of armed carjacking....
Gulfport teens arrested, charged for armed carjacking

Latest News

In 2022, the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center received around one hundred thousand visitors.
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center celebrates 25th anniversary with gala, fundraiser
Happening April 22: Waveland Crawfish Cookoff
Happening April 22: Waveland Crawfish Cookoff
Joining now is Kelly Griffin and Mississippi Power Communications Manager, Jeff Shepard.
Happening April 22: Household Hazardous Waste Event
The images of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion and aftermath are as powerful now as they...
Deepwater Horizon disaster still resonates 13 years later