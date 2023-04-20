Parker’s Lake Bridge ceremony includes dedication to longtime public servant

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - What was a source of irritation is now a source of celebration.

Traffic has been flowing on Parker’s Lake Bridge for a couple of months now, so it took something special to stop it at least one more time: a ribbon cutting.

On Thursday, the county had an official opening ceremony for the year-long project. Wade-Vancleave Road is the only county-maintained road north of I-10 that crosses the Pascagoula River.

Its reopening has been top of mind for District One Supervisor Barry Cumbest.

“Traffic count on this road is about 2,500 cars a day now, so it means a lot for the folks who use it to go back and forth,” he said. “This has been a great project. It’s taken some time, but it’s worked out real good. It looks great. We’re very proud of what we have here.”

The bridge has been a big deal for generations to families like the Parkers.

“We can go across now to Vancleave in about five minutes, where it would take us an hour to go from here to Vancleave,” said resident Dobbin Parker. “I’m just glad it’s done with. I hope we don’t have to wait all the rest of my life to get the other one built.”

The bridge is now dedicated to the memory of Master Sgt. Keith Carter, who served with the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks for nearly 40 years.

Doug Adams with the George County Sheriff’s Office was among those friends who spoke to the crowd of people gathered at the ceremony.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in this area that loved being in the swamp more than Keith from the time when he was a little boy to even as he was retired,” he said.

Those who knew Carter best said his dedication to the swamp that flows under this bridge earned him this honor.

“He has thousands of fishing lines,” said his daughter Kayla DeSalvo. “He was here every single day of his life. If he wasn’t here in the morning, he was definitely here in the evening. I’m just very thankful and honored that they are doing this for my Dad. I just wish he were here to see it.”

The Roy Cumbest Bridge will be the next to be repaired on Wade-Vancleave Road.

After permits are approved, bids for the work will go out.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.