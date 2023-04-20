WLOX Careers
Outgoing sheriff helps cut ribbon at new law enforcement training facility

The training facility is also in partnership with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
By Noah Noble
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A new law enforcement training facility opened in Harrison County Thursday. It is named after Sheriff Troy J. Peterson, the current sheriff who will retire after his term expires this year.

“This was the last thing that I said that one of my goals as sheriff to get accomplished,” Peterson said. “Every sheriff prior to me, at some point in their tenure, tried to get something built for an academy. We’ve always made do at different places. We had the assembly in BIloxi, USM Gulf Park, by the airport, but nothing we could call home. This we can call home.”

The facility can house 60 recruits and features high-tech training equipment.

“The active shooter and virtual training capabilities they have where they can go through those scenarios and really help train the officers on these critical instances, it’s so important,” said Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Especially with what officers are facing these days.”

State Rep. Casey Eure worked with Peterson at Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. He was part of the process to secure funding for the new facility.

“You go out there and put your life on the line every day but you always go back to your training,” he said. “That’s why law enforcement academy is so long. It takes many hours of training before someone needs to be out on the street.”

The facility is also sponsored by Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

“We talked with Mary Graham and she’s always been motivated to do this. It finally came to fruition,” said MGCCC Board of Directors member Leonard Bentz Sr. “We’ve always been big law enforcement supports over the years, and always will be.”

