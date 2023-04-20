WLOX Careers
Mississippi Heroes recognizes Diamondhead man who puts others before himself

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead community members along with Mississippi Heroes surprised one man who never hesitates to help others.

Peter Yanez walked into Rouses where he was surprised by friends and family not only celebrating his birthday but also recognizing him as a Mississippi Hero.

“It’s very humbling, but I’m also kind of embarrassed because I don’t do this for this to happen,” Yanez said.

Yanez, also known by his community as Diamondhead’s treasure, spends his free time volunteering for Feed My Sheep, his church, and helping people get chores done.

Family friend Cindy Lamb, who nominated Yanez, said he never hesitates to lend a helping hand.

“I see Peter all the time helping widows that have never had to do something for themselves. Now that they’re widows, they need a man that they can trust,” Lamb said. “He was out riding his golf cart and he was mentioning, ‘Oh I have to go Anne needs me.’ It’s one of the people he helps take care of. She hasn’t been feeling well so it just triggered, we need more people like Peter in our community.”

Peter was given a red cape, gift cards, and a Mississippi Hero plaque. President of Mississippi Heroes Eric Alvarez said it is extremely important for community members like Yanez to be recognized.

“He’s one of those people who would go out and help his neighbors, so we’re recognizing him for those things he does for his neighbors,” Alvarez said.

Among the supportive crowd was his wife Tracy Yanez.

“We all saw by his reaction that he was definitely taken by surprise in a great way. He deserves it. He would not say he does. He would say he doesn’t deserve it, but he does,” she said.

Yanez said he will continue to help people because it’s something close to his heart.

“I do it because it is the right thing to do. If everybody would stop for a second and help somebody else instead of complaining about somebody else the world would be a better place,” he said.

