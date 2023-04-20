Lynn Meadows Discovery Center celebrates 25th anniversary with gala, fundraiser

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Lynn Meadows Discovery Center is celebrating 25 years of excellence in coastal Mississippi. The arts and educational facility opened its doors to the public in May of 1988 and has left a cultural imprint on the community since then.

Cindy DeFrances, Lynn Meadows Executive Director, said the center feels like an anchor of the community.

“We have so many opportunities for children, and families and grandparents,” DeFrances said. “Anybody who believes in helping their child learn and get a cultural experience, this is the place. Now that we’ve been here for 25 years, it’s just like an amazing opportunity for our community to have.”

The center was named in honor of the daughter of Carole Lynn and Joe Meadows, who tragically lost her life in a car accident in 1984 while a student at Ole Miss.

Lynn Meadows has faced many hardships, including Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The powerful storm surge wiped out the entire first floor of the facility. They were fortunate to rebuild and restore following the damage left behind.

Fast forward nearly 15 years, the center was hit by COVID-19, which caused the business to shut down for months. Despite the setbacks, the museum continues to push on. In 2022, they received around 100,000 visitors.

DeFrances said the goal is growth.

“We have a strategic plan, of course, in place,” she said. “Part of our strategic plan is to grow because we feel like we have actually kind of outgrown this space, but thank goodness we have all of this outdoor area, and so, we’re actually looking at you know some additional exhibits -- outdoor exhibits and possibly doing an expansion with the building so that we can create more learning areas.”

Throughout the last two decades, Lynn Meadows hosted an annual gala and fundraiser featuring young talent from its WINGS Performing Arts program. For the first time in four years, the event has returned.

“We had been doing it for at least 12 or 15 years before COVID,” DeFrances said. “It was just an event that everybody looked forward to.”

Family and friends gathered for the anticipated variety show Thursday evening at the Beau Rivage Theatre. In addition to performances by Lynn Meadows students, guests also had the chance to watch performances from David Delk, The Next Level Performing Arts, and Hope Academy Choir.

All proceeds raised from the event will go toward Lynn Meadows Discovery Center.

