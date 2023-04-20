Home nurse allegedly abused 3 year old with cerebral palsy

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A woman is accused of mistreating a child with cerebral palsy in Foley. She’s now charged with aggravated child abuse.

Ashleigh Mancil was the home nurse for a 3-year-old boy with cerebral palsy.

After feeling suspicious of Mancil, the boy’s family put in a home surveillance camera. The next day, they said they saw some horrific video.

Fox10 News did not air that surveillance video, but the father showed FOX10 News reporter Lacey Beasley off camera.

To protect the identity of the child, the family asked to not be named.

“If I was there when it was happening, I really don’t know what would have happened,” said the child’s father.

Weeks ago, the family said they started getting red flags from Mancil. She had cared for their son for about a year.

“We decided to get the camera and hang it up in our apartment,” he said. “That following Monday when she came back to work, we caught everything on footage. She literally took my son out of his wheelchair, slung him on the bed like a sack of potatoes, and just walked up to him like it was normal.”

He said it was gut-wrenching to watch.

“I watched it over and over again, and it was just really hard to believe,” he said. “He was seizing through the video and stuff like that, he was also crying.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, cerebral palsy is caused by abnormal brain development. It can include stiff muscles, uncontrollable movements, and poor balance and coordination.

Court documents revealed, “footage that shows his son’s nurse throwing him on a bed and dropping him into his wheelchair…the roughness in which he was handled placed him at risk of serious physical injury.”

Mancil, 40, is now charged with aggravated child abuse.

The father said his son is his joy and is heartbroken this happened.

“My son doesn’t deserve that,” he said. “He’s one of the happiest kids you’ll ever meet. All he does is smile, just like me. He’s literally changed my life a lot, and I just hate to see him go through something like that.”

Mancil has since been released from the Baldwin County jail on a $20,000 bond.

Court documents revealed she is on an ankle monitor.

The father said they took their son to the doctor right after the crime, and he is thankfully ok.

