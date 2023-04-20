WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Gulfport teens arrested, charged for armed carjacking

Bruce Ellis Lowery, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of armed carjacking....
Bruce Ellis Lowery, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of armed carjacking. A 15-year-old, who WLOX is choosing not to identify because he is a minor, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with one count of armed carjacking as well.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department announced the arrest of two teenagers Thursday morning.

Bruce Ellis Lowery, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of armed carjacking. A 15-year-old was arrested Thursday morning and charged with one count of armed carjacking as well.

On Thursday, April 6 around 10 p.m., Gulfport Police responded to the 5000 block of 28th Street in response to an armed carjacking.

During the investigation, detectives learned a victim was entering his vehicle. When he was getting ready to close the door, he was approached by Lowery and the 15-year-old. Police say the pair pointed guns at the victim and demanded his vehicle and cell phone.

GPD says the two fled from the scene before the officers got there.

After being interviewed and processed, Lowery and the minor were transported to Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of their $75,000 bond.

Anyone that has additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead inside a Gulfport apartment this week appear to be victims in a...
Two dead in Gulfport murder/suicide
The violence that brought an end to Spring Break weekend is raising questions as to what can be...
Biloxi leaders, residents tackle issue of Spring Break safety during council meeting
Neighbors living next to the old William Carey beach front property are opposing a variance...
Gulfport neighbors concerned proposed variance will cause overcrowding
On Tuesday, Biloxi Police released surveillance photos of someone they believe to be the...
Photos released of possible suspect in Biloxi shooting that injured officer, 4 others
The goal is to get military veterans out to learn the game of golf. More importantly, it’s a...
Project Hope helps veterans swing into golf

Latest News

The Junior Jackets Robotics Team from St. Martin Upper Elementary will compete in this year's...
St. Martin Upper Elementary robotics team headed to nationals
Sunshine today. Then, showers with a chance for t-storms arrive tomorrow ahead of a cool front....
Wesley's Thursday WLOX First Alert Weather Forecast
For some areas near or south of Hwy 90, there hasn't been much fog. Warm & humid today then...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Weather Forecast
April 20, 2023 marks 13 years since the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill on the Gulf Coast. Bill...
April 20 marks 13 years since Deepwater Horizon oil spill