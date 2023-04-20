Gulfport teens arrested, charged for armed carjacking

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department announced the arrest of two teenagers Thursday morning.

Bruce Ellis Lowery, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of armed carjacking. A 15-year-old was arrested Thursday morning and charged with one count of armed carjacking as well.

On Thursday, April 6 around 10 p.m., Gulfport Police responded to the 5000 block of 28th Street in response to an armed carjacking.

During the investigation, detectives learned a victim was entering his vehicle. When he was getting ready to close the door, he was approached by Lowery and the 15-year-old. Police say the pair pointed guns at the victim and demanded his vehicle and cell phone.

GPD says the two fled from the scene before the officers got there.

After being interviewed and processed, Lowery and the minor were transported to Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of their $75,000 bond.

Anyone that has additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.