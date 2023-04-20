WLOX Careers
Former Hancock County deputy pleads guilty to child porn charges



By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Derrick Patrick Flanagan, 38, is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years after pleading guilty to the production of child pornography.

According to court documents, Flanagan was first identified in an investigation brought to the Attorney General’s Office and the FBI by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office during February of 2022.

The Sheriff’s Office had received two CyberTip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. One of the reports used the name “John Adams” with a gmail.com email address, and the other account was under the name “Derrick Flanagan” and used another gmail.com email address.

These CyberTips were ultimately found to be related to Hancock County Deputy Derrick Flanagan, who was assigned to work at the Diamondhead Police Department and lived in Gulfport.

Forensic exams of a laptop and cellphones recovered during the investigation found multiple photos and videos of child sexual abuse material. Over 40,000 lines of chats sent via SnapChat were also recovered, which corresponded to the photos and videos.

Flanagan is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15.

