Crawfish Music Festival opens to crowds ready for fun and food

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Happening all this week, a traditional creole and cajun festival is serving up a taste of the South.

Thousands are expected to travel to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for the 30th annual Crawfish Music Festival.

“Pepper, salt, liquid crab boil,” said Lester Mullins.

Roughly 1,500 pounds of the spicy crawfish concoction is hot and ready.

Quality Poultry and Seafood is serving up the grub at the 30th Annual Crawfish Music Festival.

Kelly Rosetti said crowds are expected to chow down on nearly 10,000 pounds through Sunday.

“We have a special touch that we put to it. It’s all about loving the seafood. That’s why people from all over like to come down and taste the seafood because you can’t really get it everywhere,” Rosetti said.

“The crawfish is good. Quality always has good crawfish,” said Greg Cooks, a Biloxi resident.

Ferris wheels, food vendors, music and games are available to all visitors. Most of these booths have been coming to the Gulf Coast for years.

This time around, you’ll see a new face offering up a sweet treat.

“It’s all hand-crafted here. We do everything all underneath the tent,” said Dawn Beers.

Beers and her husband make Amish donuts, and they said it’s better than most well-known chains.

“There are different ingredients that we put in there to make it delicious,” Beers said.

“Here on the Coast, we’re blessed we can get seafood where we can get it and prepare it,” Rosetti said.

There are several options to choose from at the crawfish festival.

“It’s nice to come out there and wander around and play the games. I’ve been doing it for years,” Cooks said.

One thing to keep in mind is the crawfish are boiled fresh every day.

“We won’t sell out. We won’t run out,” Rosetti said.

Visit the Mississippi Coast Coliseum website for a full list of opening times and music headliners.

