WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Crawfish Music Festival opens to crowds ready for fun and food

Ferris wheels, food vendors, music and games are available to all visitors. Most of these booths have been coming to the Gulf Coast for years.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Happening all this week, a traditional creole and cajun festival is serving up a taste of the South.

Thousands are expected to travel to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for the 30th annual Crawfish Music Festival.

“Pepper, salt, liquid crab boil,” said Lester Mullins.

Roughly 1,500 pounds of the spicy crawfish concoction is hot and ready.

Quality Poultry and Seafood is serving up the grub at the 30th Annual Crawfish Music Festival.

Kelly Rosetti said crowds are expected to chow down on nearly 10,000 pounds through Sunday.

“We have a special touch that we put to it. It’s all about loving the seafood. That’s why people from all over like to come down and taste the seafood because you can’t really get it everywhere,” Rosetti said.

“The crawfish is good. Quality always has good crawfish,” said Greg Cooks, a Biloxi resident.

Ferris wheels, food vendors, music and games are available to all visitors. Most of these booths have been coming to the Gulf Coast for years.

This time around, you’ll see a new face offering up a sweet treat.

“It’s all hand-crafted here. We do everything all underneath the tent,” said Dawn Beers.

Beers and her husband make Amish donuts, and they said it’s better than most well-known chains.

“There are different ingredients that we put in there to make it delicious,” Beers said.

“Here on the Coast, we’re blessed we can get seafood where we can get it and prepare it,” Rosetti said.

There are several options to choose from at the crawfish festival.

“It’s nice to come out there and wander around and play the games. I’ve been doing it for years,” Cooks said.

One thing to keep in mind is the crawfish are boiled fresh every day.

“We won’t sell out. We won’t run out,” Rosetti said.

Visit the Mississippi Coast Coliseum website for a full list of opening times and music headliners.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely (left) was arrested and charged with one count of...
Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old
On Tuesday, Biloxi Police released surveillance photos of someone they believe to be the...
Photos released of possible suspect in Biloxi shooting that injured officer, 4 others
Travis Miller
Ocean Springs man voices Spring Break crime concerns on Facebook
Two people found dead inside a Gulfport apartment this week appear to be victims in a...
Two dead in Gulfport murder/suicide
A lawsuit filed in September 2022 alleges that “both on its face and as applied, the Compulsory...
Federal judge plans to rule Miss. Compulsory Vaccination Law unconstitutional

Latest News

Peter Yanez poses like a superhero with his Mississippi Heroes cape.
Mississippi Heroes recognizes Diamondhead man who puts others before himself
The goal calls for the plant to be up and running by the summer of 2025.
Stone County Enviva plant leaders give updated timeline
We’re just a couple of months away from the one year mark since the Supreme Court overturned...
Governor Tate Reeves signs bill to ‘build a culture of life’
That ratio is 200:1. And it could get worse next year.
Biloxi authorities worry about staffing future Spring Break events