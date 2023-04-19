WLOX Careers
Wednesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
It’s another nice day here in mid-April! Plan on with plenty of sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’re experiencing yet another day of rain-free weather thanks to a nearby high pressure system. It’s nice while it lasts. However, we’re expecting some changes to our weather pattern by the end of the week. Humidity will increase by tomorrow. And rain chances will be on the rise on Friday and Saturday. So, make sure to keep an eye on the weather if you have any outdoor plans around that timeframe. The good news is that the rain should clear out during the first half of Saturday. And the rest of the weekend looks dry and cooler.

Tuesday’s Forecast