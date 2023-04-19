WLOX Careers
Topgolf one step closer to coming to the magnolia state

By Quentin Smith
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s first-ever Topgolf is one step closer to coming to Ridgeland. On Tuesday, city leaders unanimously approved an ordinance to establish the Prado Vista at Ridgeland Overlay District.

Along with Top Golf, the multimillion-dollar development will also include a national grocery store, two hotels, and more than 100 thousand square feet of office space. Gabriel Prado, who’s the CEO and president of PraCon Global Investment Group, said it’ll be a 77-acre mixed-use development. Now that city leaders have approved rezoning the site, Prado says this project will have a huge economic impact on the state and will also breathe new life into the area.

“The city of Ridgeland is a city that is an epicenter of retail today,” said Prado. “A 7 to 0 vote speaks about what we have here in Prado Vista, that is the support of live, work, and play development that is going to change the entertainment landscape of the area.”

The project will be located at Colony Park Boulevard and Sunnybrook Road. It also will include 228 homes for sale and a river walk. Now that this vote has been made, there will be a 10-day legal period in case there are any appeals.

Seeing that there are none, Prado said his goal is to break ground on this big project at the end of the year.

