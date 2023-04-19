WLOX Careers
Project Hope helps veterans swing into golf

The goal is to get military veterans out to learn the game of golf. More importantly, it’s a chance for them to learn another hobby and build relationships with other veterans.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The PGA’S Project Hope program provides a chance to drive, chip and putt a way to hope.

The goal is to get military veterans out to learn the game of golf. More importantly, it’s a chance for them to learn another hobby and build relationships with other veterans.

“This is not just here in Mississippi, but we’re trying to grow it here. It’s not just in Mississippi, it’s nationwide,” said Vance Steel, a veteran who’s involved with the program. “It gives veterans an opportunity to not stay in the house but to get out and learn something. The mental aspect of it is to keep veterans’ minds in a positive fashion.”

There are four, eight-week programs. The setup is simple. Veterans show up, and they get clubs to use and receive time on the range, with the teaching pros, in the swing studio and on the course.

“It helps you stay positive mentally and helps you find ways to distract yourself. Golf requires a lot of thinking, maybe too much thinking. They tell us you shouldn’t think, but I don’t know how you do that,” said Elias Stephens. “I convinced my wife, after a lot of effort, to join me. I’m hoping to get her out on the course.”

So whether they’re putting on the Pine Course, or chipping on the Cardinal Course at Diamondhead, these veterans say it’s a great way to get outside, get moving and get a hobby.

There are currently 162 PGA Hope programs across the country. By the way, “hope” stands for Helping our Patriots Everywhere.

