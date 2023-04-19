Neighbors voice frustrations with possible overcrowding caused by proposed variance

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Elliott Homes wants to put 102 houses on the old William Carey property on Highway 90 in Gulfport just east of the Armed Forces Retirement Home.

The company will ask the city zoning board to allow smaller lot sizes from 7,500 square feet of land per house to just 5,000 square feet.

John Doulas has lived next to the property for 42 years. Neighbors who oppose this plan picked him to explain why.

“We’re not Florida. There’re no condominiums from sea to shining sea,” Douglas said. “The citizens of Gulfport love this, and this is what made us move to Gulfport.”

The city ordinance allows for 49 lots on the 20-acre site. Elliott Homes wants to build twice as many homes as the ordinance allows.

“If you look at his other developments that he has on Second Street down on the other side of the mall, they are jammed tight as you can jam,” Douglas said. “I don’t think anyone, at least in this neighborhood that I know of, wants to live like that.”

Douglas said he and his neighbors are not opposed to development. They just want the rules to be followed.

“I like to see the people in city council and the mayor or people in town do something,” Douglas said. “What if we just take those lots and subdivide them with spot zoning just like they are doing here and put three little lots next to them? I bet they wouldn’t feel the same.” We want to save the oak trees, the aesthetics of our community and Gulfport’s beauty on the beach. We don’t want Gulfport to lose its character.”

We’ve reached out to Brandon Elliott to ask about the neighbors’ concerns. He declined to comment but said he will be at the zoning meeting this Thursday at 3 p.m. at Gulfport City Hall.

