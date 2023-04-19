WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

McDonald’s debuts Big Mac sauce now exclusively for dipping

McDonald's announces it will start selling Big Mac sauce on the side later this month.
McDonald's announces it will start selling Big Mac sauce on the side later this month.(McDonald's via PRNewswire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - McDonald’s says Big Mac fans will be able to enjoy now even more of its secret sauce.

Starting April 27, customers can order the Big Mac sauce in dipping cups that will feature retro packaging inspired by the original Big Mac sandwich.

McDonald’s describes the sauce as creamy, tangy, slightly sweet and perfectly dippable.

The dip cups will be available at no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets. It can also be ordered a la carte and will be available through the fast-food restaurant’s app.

Representatives with McDonald’s say the Big Mac has been a staple on their menu since it debuted nationally in 1968. An owner in Pittsburgh came up with the idea for a double burger sandwich.

The sandwich even created a social media craze when 10,000 bottles of Big Mac sauce were given away in the U.S. in 2017.

According to McDonald’s, the dipping sauces will be available at participating locations for a limited time and while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely (left) was arrested and charged with one count of...
Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old
Travis Miller
Ocean Springs man voices Spring Break crime concerns on Facebook
On Tuesday, Biloxi Police released surveillance photos of someone they believe to be the...
Photos released of possible suspect in Biloxi shooting that injured officer, 4 others
A lawsuit filed in September 2022 alleges that “both on its face and as applied, the Compulsory...
Federal judge plans to rule Miss. Compulsory Vaccination Law unconstitutional
Two people found dead inside a Gulfport apartment this week appear to be victims in a...
Two dead in Gulfport murder/suicide

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Police: Maine man killed parents before firing on motorists
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting a union training center in Maryland on Wednesday.
Biden blasts GOP ‘wacko notions’ amid debt limit standoff
Veronica Lewis, a young Blues artist, has been called an astounding, monster talent, and now...
Happening April 20: Veronica Lewis at the Ground Zero Blues Club
Cool and calm tonight
Taylor's Wednesday 4 PM First Alert Forecast