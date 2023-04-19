WLOX Careers
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department said a man was shot and later died after attempting to break into a victim’s home.

MPD said through the course of the investigation, Ryan Terrell, 31, attempted to break into a victims residence and was shot.

Terrell was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries, according to authorities.

Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Rachael Drive.

